PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) CFO Buys $250,140.42 in Stock

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 11,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $250,140.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,919.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 1.2 %

PENN opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.51. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.19.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PENN. Truist Financial cut PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,533,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after acquiring an additional 791,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,008,000. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,435,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

