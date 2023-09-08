United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) SVP Scott D. Buckiso Sells 8,970 Shares

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $279,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

United States Steel Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $32.52.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas cut United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Our Latest Report on X

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.