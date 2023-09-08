United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) SVP Scott D. Buckiso Sells 8,970 Shares

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 8,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $279,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
United States Steel Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $32.52.
United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas cut United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
