MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Major Shareholder Robin A. Frew Sells 776,825 Shares

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 776,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $217,511.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,081,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

MIXT stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. MiX Telematics Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $165.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.94.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $36.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. Equities analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0601 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MiX Telematics in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

See Also

