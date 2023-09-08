System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Major Shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. Sells 110,000 Shares

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,012,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,973,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

System1 Stock Down 25.0 %

System1 stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51. System1, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Get System1 alerts:

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter. System1 had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 19.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On System1

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in System1 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in System1 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in System1 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in System1 by 6,390.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in System1 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SST. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of System1 from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of System1 from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

View Our Latest Research Report on System1

About System1

(Get Free Report)

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.