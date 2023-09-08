Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) to “Buy”

BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
BOC Hong Kong Stock Performance
Shares of BHKLY opened at $56.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $61.41. BOC Hong Kong has a 1 year low of $53.23 and a 1 year high of $71.41.
BOC Hong Kong Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BOC Hong Kong
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Can the S&P 500 Triumph over September’s Infamous Jinx?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- This Beaten Down Stock Just Flashed 2 Buy Signals
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- What More Does Chewy Have to Do to Impress Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.