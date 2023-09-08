Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) to “Buy”

BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BOC Hong Kong Stock Performance

Shares of BHKLY opened at $56.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $61.41. BOC Hong Kong has a 1 year low of $53.23 and a 1 year high of $71.41.

Get BOC Hong Kong alerts:

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.