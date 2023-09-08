Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Bank of America

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Bank of America from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ARMK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Get Aramark alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARMK

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01. Aramark has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Aramark had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aramark

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Aramark by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,972 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth $500,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth $865,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth $5,854,000.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.