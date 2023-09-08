Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Evercore ISI

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $11.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 251.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Stem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays started coverage on Stem in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.97.

NYSE:STEM opened at $4.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Stem has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $18.02.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Stem had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $92.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.19 million. Analysts expect that Stem will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $87,275.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at $907,361. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stem news, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $87,275.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at $907,361. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Stem in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Stem in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Stem during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

