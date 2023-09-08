Evercore ISI Increases Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Price Target to $17.00

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $4.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EOSE. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $376.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 31,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $69,573.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,086.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 40,199 shares of company stock worth $88,824. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 170,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

