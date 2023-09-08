CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) PT Raised to $22.00 at B. Riley

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel Menold sold 20,945 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $258,670.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $177,471.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Menold sold 20,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $258,670.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

