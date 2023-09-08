Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Argus

Stock analysts at Argus initiated coverage on shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Copart from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Copart from $35.00 to $39.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.39. Copart has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $47.38. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,294,060 shares in the company, valued at $896,185,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 1,320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,547,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $26,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,294,060 shares in the company, valued at $896,185,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in Copart by 1.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 3.8% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Copart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

