FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 21.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FDX. Argus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.07.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $256.16 on Friday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in FedEx by 97,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,004,941,000 after buying an additional 313,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,448,000 after buying an additional 35,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in FedEx by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $766,539,000 after acquiring an additional 491,207 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

