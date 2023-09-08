JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target to $95.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $105.06 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,595,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,989,364,000 after purchasing an additional 510,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,744,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,985,000 after acquiring an additional 994,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after acquiring an additional 684,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

