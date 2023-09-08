Terra Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $162.52 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Terra has a total market cap of $162.52 million and $46.05 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009792 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000304 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002672 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001244 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000035 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001239 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002272 BTC.
Terra Coin Profile
Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 368,936,337 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Terra Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “LUNAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.