GeniuX Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (IUX)

GeniuX (IUX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One GeniuX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeniuX has a market capitalization of $367,170.94 and $50,748.72 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GeniuX has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001045 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC.
GeniuX Profile
GeniuX was first traded on June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,209,628 tokens. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeniuX’s official message board is geniusassets.medium.com. The official website for GeniuX is genius-assets.com.
GeniuX Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeniuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeniuX using one of the exchanges listed above.
