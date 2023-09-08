Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $8.92 billion and approximately $116.93 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,625.85 or 0.06291816 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00038479 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016861 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00026503 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00012817 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,152,657,253 coins and its circulating supply is 35,088,043,958 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

