Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACGL. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.9 %

ACGL stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.97 and a 200-day moving average of $72.92.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.