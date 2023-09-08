Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$23.75 to C$29.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$21.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.33. Air Canada has a one year low of C$16.38 and a one year high of C$26.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.62.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$1.22. The firm had revenue of C$5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.11 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 1.8186946 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

