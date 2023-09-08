Analysts Set Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) PT at $213.43

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.78.

A number of research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $222.14 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $223.88. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.15.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,490 shares of company stock worth $321,698 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

