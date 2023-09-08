Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,975 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $20,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $95.70 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.15 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

