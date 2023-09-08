Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 3,570 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $75.90 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $78.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

