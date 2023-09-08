Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases 401 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 22,373 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 431.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 362,450.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 147.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 649,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after purchasing an additional 386,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,853,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.91. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

