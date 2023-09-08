Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Shares Bought by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 92.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,221 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,827.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PID opened at $17.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $18.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

