iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after purchasing an additional 345,185,954 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,354,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,439,000 after acquiring an additional 347,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,342 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,966,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,018,000 after purchasing an additional 45,603 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $58.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.81. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

