Continuum Advisory LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,582,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,202,000 after purchasing an additional 199,430 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,658,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,778,000 after purchasing an additional 96,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,960,000 after purchasing an additional 243,940 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY opened at $111.39 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.24.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

