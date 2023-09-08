Continuum Advisory LLC Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in American Express by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $156.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.06.

View Our Latest Report on AXP

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.