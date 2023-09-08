Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 1,988 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,739,000 after purchasing an additional 872,912 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,642,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,915 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,818,000 after purchasing an additional 805,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 891.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,049,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237,924 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

