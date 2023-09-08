iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,517.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 37,942 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $850,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 747.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 436,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,289,000 after acquiring an additional 384,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 175,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after acquiring an additional 17,606 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.88. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $99.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

