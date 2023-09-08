Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $126.88 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.37 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.49.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

