Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 1,811 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $94.01 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $109.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.74.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2886 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.