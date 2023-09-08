Continuum Advisory LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,877 shares of company stock valued at $54,326,139. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $443.14 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.73 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $196.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $433.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.87.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.91.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

