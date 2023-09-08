Reviewing Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) & Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER)

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sterling Check and Stronghold Digital Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Check $766.78 million 1.68 $19.41 million $0.02 670.50 Stronghold Digital Mining $106.03 million 0.43 -$89.26 million ($27.95) -0.17

Sterling Check has higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. Stronghold Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sterling Check, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Check 0 2 4 0 2.67 Stronghold Digital Mining 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sterling Check and Stronghold Digital Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sterling Check currently has a consensus price target of $16.86, suggesting a potential upside of 25.71%. Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus price target of $17.88, suggesting a potential upside of 281.94%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Sterling Check.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.9% of Sterling Check shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Sterling Check shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.6% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Check and Stronghold Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Check 0.34% 10.15% 5.30% Stronghold Digital Mining -114.79% -31.12% -11.32%

Volatility and Risk

Sterling Check has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.66, meaning that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sterling Check beats Stronghold Digital Mining on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks. It also provides credential verification services, which include employment verification, education verification, credential verification, professional reference checks, and department of transportation; drug and health screening; onboarding solutions, including Sterling I-9 that integrates a suite of screening and onboarding services and onboarding forms; and workforce, medical license, and motor vehicle records monitoring solutions. The company's services are delivered through its cloud-based technology platform that empowers organizations with real-time and data-driven insights to conduct and manage their employment screening programs. It serves a client base in a range of industries, such as healthcare, gig economy, financial and business services, industrials, retail, contingent, technology, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, hospitality, education, and government. The company was formerly known as Sterling Ultimate Parent Corp. and changed its name to Sterling Check Corp. in August 2021. Sterling Check Corp. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

