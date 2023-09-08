Financial Analysis: Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN) vs. Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) and Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ayr Wellness and Diamond Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayr Wellness 0 2 3 0 2.60 Diamond Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ayr Wellness presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.86%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

1.0% of Ayr Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Ayr Wellness shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Diamond Wellness shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ayr Wellness and Diamond Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayr Wellness -89.49% -12.36% -5.69% Diamond Wellness N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ayr Wellness and Diamond Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ayr Wellness $465.62 million 0.38 -$245.47 million ($6.11) -0.42 Diamond Wellness $9.68 million N/A -$5.59 million N/A N/A

Diamond Wellness has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ayr Wellness.

About Ayr Wellness



Ayr Wellness Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Diamond Wellness



Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. It offers flavored and unflavored oils; vaping pens and additives; edibles, such as chewable gummies and lollipops; capsules; beverage energy/relaxation shots; topical application creams in various concentrations; dog and cat wellness products in various dosages and delivery formats; skin care, bath, and body products; and hemp flowers. The company provides its products under various brands, including Diamond CBD, Chill, Relax, MediPets, and Meds BioTech, as well as various other brands. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

