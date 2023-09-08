BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Grows Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 99.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,247 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.30% of Qorvo worth $30,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,536,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,478,000. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Qorvo by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Qorvo by 52.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after buying an additional 686,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 423.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 743,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 601,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $98.72 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $114.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.66.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $651.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.84 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $1,097,429.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,283 shares in the company, valued at $15,943,991.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,124 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

