BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $30.43 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4,182.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,476 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $30,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685,733 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13,794.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 942,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 935,969 shares during the period.

RSP stock opened at $147.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

