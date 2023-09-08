BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $24.81 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC trimmed its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,805 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $24,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,154,000 after acquiring an additional 155,155 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,608,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,766,000 after buying an additional 234,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,345,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after buying an additional 210,192 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Owens Corning by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,406,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,575,000 after buying an additional 37,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Owens Corning by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,104,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,649,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,107.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,107.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE OC opened at $143.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.49. Owens Corning has a one year low of $74.22 and a one year high of $147.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

