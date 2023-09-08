Reviewing Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF) & High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI)

Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF – Get Free Report) and High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Irwin Naturals and High Tide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Irwin Naturals 0 0 3 0 3.00 High Tide 0 0 1 0 3.00

Irwin Naturals currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 554.53%. Given Irwin Naturals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Irwin Naturals is more favorable than High Tide.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Irwin Naturals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A High Tide $277.21 million 0.43 -$55.74 million ($0.72) -2.21

This table compares Irwin Naturals and High Tide’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Irwin Naturals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than High Tide.

Profitability

This table compares Irwin Naturals and High Tide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Irwin Naturals N/A N/A N/A High Tide -13.82% -7.25% -4.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of High Tide shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of High Tide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Irwin Naturals beats High Tide on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Irwin Naturals

Irwin Naturals, Inc. engages in the development and distribution of vitamins and other health supplements in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers CBD oils, gummies, soft gels, CBD creams, balms and roll-ons, vitamins and supplements, topicals, and other products. It also operates mental health clinics. The company sells its products through health food stores and mass market retailers, as well as through e-commerce retailers. It offers its products under the Irwin Naturals and Nature's Secret brands. The company was formerly known as Datinvest International Ltd. Irwin Naturals, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc. engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company operates data analytics service platform, as well as operates Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com platforms. As of January 9, 2023, it operated 151 retail locations in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

