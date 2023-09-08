Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) versus MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paltalk and MercadoLibre’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paltalk $10.99 million 1.83 -$3.41 million ($0.24) -9.08 MercadoLibre $10.54 billion 6.83 $482.00 million $14.94 96.14

MercadoLibre has higher revenue and earnings than Paltalk. Paltalk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MercadoLibre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paltalk -19.62% -10.27% -8.56% MercadoLibre 6.23% 39.07% 5.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.2% of Paltalk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of MercadoLibre shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Paltalk shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of MercadoLibre shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Paltalk has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MercadoLibre has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Paltalk and MercadoLibre, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paltalk 0 0 1 0 3.00 MercadoLibre 0 2 9 0 2.82

MercadoLibre has a consensus price target of $1,645.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.53%. Given MercadoLibre’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MercadoLibre is more favorable than Paltalk.

Summary

MercadoLibre beats Paltalk on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number. The company provides ManyCam, a live streaming software and virtual camera that allows users to deliver professional live videos on streaming platforms, video conferencing applications, and distance learning tools; and product payment options, where users can pay by credit card, PayPal, western union, check, local e-wallet providers, or complete an in-app purchase through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for Android users. In addition, it offers technology services, such as development, integration, engineering, licensing, other services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Jericho, New York.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps. The company also offers Mercado Fondo that allows users to invest funds deposited in their Mercado Pago accounts; Mercado Credito, which extends loans to certain merchants and consumers; and Mercado Envios logistics solution that enables sellers on its platform to utilize third-party carriers and other logistics service providers, as well as fulfillment and warehousing services for sellers. In addition, it provides Mercado Libre Classifieds, an online classified listing service, where users can list and purchase motor vehicles, real estate, and services; Mercado Libre Ads, an advertising platform, which enables large retailers and brands to promote their products and services on the web; and Mercado Shops, an online storefronts solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own digital stores. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

