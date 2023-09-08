Analyzing Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) and Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) and Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and Protara Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taysha Gene Therapies 0 4 8 0 2.67 Protara Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus price target of $8.09, suggesting a potential upside of 121.06%. Protara Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 959.91%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than Taysha Gene Therapies.

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Protara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taysha Gene Therapies N/A -1,790.06% -118.08% Protara Therapeutics N/A -35.59% -32.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Protara Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taysha Gene Therapies $2.50 million 94.37 -$166.01 million ($2.29) -1.60 Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$65.95 million ($5.94) -0.37

Protara Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Taysha Gene Therapies. Taysha Gene Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.9% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Protara Therapeutics beats Taysha Gene Therapies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. The company was formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Protara Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2020. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

