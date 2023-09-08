BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $26.84 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 71.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,719 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.61% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $26,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 74.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $48.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.30.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

