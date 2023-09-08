BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Purchases 54,675 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,972 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,675 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.12% of Diamondback Energy worth $29,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total transaction of $872,729.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 5,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $872,729.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,912 shares of company stock worth $6,540,928 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FANG opened at $154.87 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.97 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.88.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.44%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

