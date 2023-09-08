BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Reduces Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,914 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.10% of Verisk Analytics worth $28,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 178.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 80.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.31.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.7 %

VRSK opened at $245.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 74.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $162.94 and a one year high of $246.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total value of $342,420.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,966,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,682 shares of company stock worth $4,085,894 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

