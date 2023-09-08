Argent Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 67.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,903 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Ross Stores by 656.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,079,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $326,790,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $119.42 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $122.70. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.76.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ROST

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,199 shares of company stock worth $8,325,441 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.