BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Trims Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 573,976 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $30,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 94.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.09.

Shares of D opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.79 and a 52-week high of $84.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

