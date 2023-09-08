Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Lennox International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LII shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lennox International from $314.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.98, for a total value of $224,533.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,117.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LII opened at $385.23 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.97 and a 12 month high of $387.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $354.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.94. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 390.97% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also

