Argent Trust Co Invests $348,000 in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 549.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.
W. R. Berkley Stock Performance
Shares of WRB stock opened at $61.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average of $60.80. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $76.99. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63.
W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 9.67%.
W. R. Berkley Profile
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than W. R. Berkley
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- What More Does Chewy Have to Do to Impress Investors?
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.