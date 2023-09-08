Argent Trust Co Invests $348,000 in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 549.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $61.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average of $60.80. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $76.99. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.