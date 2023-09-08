Argent Trust Co Acquires New Shares in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,060.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $58,419.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,716.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $58,419.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,716.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $816,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,773,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,483 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $80.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 104.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.89. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.07 and a 52 week high of $95.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $289.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.93 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWST. UBS Group raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Casella Waste Systems

About Casella Waste Systems

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.