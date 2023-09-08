Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Position Raised by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Amcor were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,369,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after acquiring an additional 340,710 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,043,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,635,000 after acquiring an additional 96,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 20.1% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,072 shares in the company, valued at $423,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMCR stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 25.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 69.01%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

