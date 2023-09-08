Argent Trust Co Sells 418 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 2,781.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.79.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.08.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.78%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

