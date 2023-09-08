Argent Trust Co Has $726,000 Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $1,050,284.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,288,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,888 shares of company stock worth $8,792,647. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AJG opened at $230.64 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $167.93 and a 52 week high of $232.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.54.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

