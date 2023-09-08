Argent Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 350.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $131.80 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $133.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

